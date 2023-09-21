Harford state’s attorney reaches ‘temporary solution’ with county executive over access to employee records

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey has reached a “temporary solution” with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s administration after the administration blocked access to one of her employee’s email inbox.

On Wednesday, Healey’s office announced that the Cassilly administration granted Healey access to the data she requested. On Thursday, her office clarified that Healey is only being granted access to “new incoming email communications via forwarding from the requested employee’s inbox and nothing historical.”

“Continued review of the forwarded incoming messages may require a supplemental request to the County for full access to State’s Attorney’s Office historical data for operational issues as they arise,” read the statement from Healey’s office.

Healey requested the administration provide her with access to the email inbox of an employee on an extended leave of absence. When the administration denied her request, Healey announced plans at a news conference Monday for an emergency budget amendment to fund a data server for the state’s attorney’s office independent of the county administration.

Cassilly attended the news conference as a spectator, along with his deputy chief of staff Cindy Mumby and county attorney Jefferson Blomquist. As Healey headed back to her office, Cassilly stepped in front of the lectern to field questions from the media on the matter.

When Cassilly remarked that Healey should know her employees’ passwords, Healey returned with copies of a policy for county employees that tells employees to not share their passwords with anyone.

Healey’s office said Thursday that she will continue to seek an emergency budget amendment for the independent server “so roadblocks like this never occur again.”