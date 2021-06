Havre de Grace Elementary School Principal Ron Wooden fights back the emotions as he sits at his desk listening to a group of students sing his the song " Thank You for Being a Friend" over the school's intercom system on the last day of school at Havre de Grace Elementary School Monday, June 14, 2021. Wooden has been at Havre de Grace Elementary School as principal for approximately seven years and will be leaving the school to be principal at William Paca-Old Post Road Elementary in the Fall. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)