After leading the Women's Suffrage parade down Union Avenue, Havre de Grace native Amy Rosenkrans Ph.D, stands at the gazebo in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday, March 27, 2021 telling the story of her discovery of Elizabeth Forbes, Harford County Suffragist who organized a Prairie Schooner Women’s Suffrage Campaign Stop in Havre de Grace in 1915. Rosenkrans and others dedicated the latest marker on the National Votes For Women Trail dedicated to Forbes as part of the day's event. (Matt Button / The Aegis)