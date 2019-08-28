‘Big Fish, School of Fish’ sculpture unveiled as Havre de Grace enjoys first Waterfront Festival

The Waterfront Festival, in its inaugural year, was put on by the Havre de Grace Alliance. People could visit Hutchins Park and Concord Point Park and check out vendors, food trucks, live music, even boat tours from the Army Corps of Engineers, at both parks. Concord Point and the surrounding area also hosted a beer garden, photo opportunities with mermaids, a youth fishing derby, tours of the Concord Point Lighthouse, canine retrieving demonstrations on land and in the water on Sunday, and other attractions.