Havre de Grace declines to waive $18,500 water connection fee for developer who offered to demolish building

An offer by a Havre de Grace developer to demolish a dilapidated building, in exchange for an $18,500 waiver of a water and sewer connection to one of four new homes he is building, was rejected by the city council.
Developer Bob Ward has plans to build four new homes on a vacant lot directly across from 315 S. Stokes St., the site of a vacant building owned by the adjacent Grace Reformed Episcopal Church. The building has been on the city’s demolition list for “quite some time,” according to a memo from city Chief of Staff Steve Gamatoria to the Havre de Grace City Council and the city’s water and sewer commission.
Ward offered to demolish the house for the church at no cost if he could get credit for the water and sewer connection on the property and apply it to one of the new homes proposed across the street.
The council was tied on a vote to provide the relief — council members David Martin, Jason Robertson and Carolyn Zinner voted to waive the $18,500 connection fee, while Casi Boyer, David Glenn and Jim Ringsaker voted against it.
Because the vote was a tie, and Mayor William T. Martin chose not to break the tie, the motion to waive the fee failed.
“When you look at the challenges faced by the city and the costs that are going to be laid on the backs of our taxpayers, I’m struggling,” Glenn, the council president, said before voting. “I realize we want to demolish the building and something needs to be done, but to grant the waiver, given the costs we’re facing down the road — millions and millions of dollars — I think it’s the wrong step.”
Had the waiver been approved, the developer would have paid all costs associated with demolition as well as disconnecting the water and sewer to 315 S. Stokes, as well as all connection costs to the water and sewer main on the new houses. He would not have been required to pay the Capital Cost Recovery Fee on one of the four new homes.
Once demolished, 315 S. Stokes would have been re-platted and incorporated into the church plat, taking the water connection off the books forever.
James Miller, of the 300 block of Lewis Street, said he is “totally opposed” to giving anybody a break on their water.
The former council member argued the city had just instituted a $30 quarterly fee for water and sewer users to raise funds to fix aging infrastructure, “and now you want to give away [$18,500] on the backs of the taxpaying citizens.”
Another former councilman, Joe Kochenderfer, said giving relief to a developer “strikes me as a slippery slope.” It would be difficult to deny relief to another nonprofit when the request was made of the city.
Mel Stachura, who lives across from 315 S. Stokes, said the city needs to take action with regard to the property.
“It seems like every time the property changes hands, the building still stands,” Stachura said.
The roof is collapsed and drugs dealers use the building, he said. It’s a fire hazard and the Havre de Grace Historic Commission has even lost interest.
“That gives you some idea that the building has is long past its useful life,” he said. “We are fortunate enough to have our home on the Candlelight Tour this year, and I would hate for 500 people to tour our house and have to look at that structure directly across the street.”
George DeHority, director of finance for Havre de Grace, painted a dire picture of the city’s Fund 9, the water and sewer fund, which this year includes a refurbishment of the city’s water treatment plant.
A $1.9 million grant from the state expected to be used to pay for the project is not going to materialize, he said.
“As such, the fund needs help to accomplish what it needs to do, especially the refurbishment,” DeHority said. “The improvements are vital to continued operation of the water treatment plant.”