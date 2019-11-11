Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Havre de Grace Veterans Day Parade | PHOTOS Nov 11, 2019 | 4:05 PM The City of Havre de Grace celebrated Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, with its first Veterans Day parade in 60 years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Patterson Mill vs Colonel Richardson volleyball semifinal Advertisement Harford County Harford County Bel Air Elementary Walk-A-Thon | PHOTOS Approximately 500 students participated in the pirate-themed Bel Air Elementary School Walk-A-Thon on Thursday, with money raised going toward replacing technology in the classroom. By Matt Button and S. Wayne Carter Jr. Oct 24, 2019 Inclusive Trick or Treat Darlington Apple Festival Susquehanna Running Festival Centennial vs Aberdeen Football Bel Air mainstay Boyd & Fulford Pharmacy closing | PHOTOS UCBAC District VII regional golf finals | PHOTOS Harford football week three Advertisement