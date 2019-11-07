The Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47 and the City of Havre de Grace are sponsoring and hosting the area’s first Veterans Day Parade in nearly six decades on Monday, Nov. 11.
No services will be held in Tydings Park or Angel Hill Cemetery this year.
Later that evening, at 7 p.m. the Cultural Center of Havre de Grace at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., will host a screening of “The Big Parade,” a film dedicated to Gold Star Families.
The evening will include a presentation of colors by retired Command Sgt. Maj. Fred Posada. Tickets are $6 regular and $5 for seniors. Visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-big-parade/ for more details.
The Veterans Day Parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the corner of Congress Avenue and Washington Street and continue down Washington Street, where it will bear left on St. John Street and end at the American Legion at 501 St. John St.
“We highly encourage attendance and participation from local groups, businesses, veterans and military service organizations, veterans and their families, and anyone who supports the American warfighter,” said Jason Robertson, a Havre de Grace city councilman who is in the Army Reserves.
This is an opportunity to honor those who have served through the duration of this, the American Legion’s Centennial year. There will also be a light fare available to all on a first-come, first-served basis at the Legion Hall immediately following the parade, which is not expected to last more than an hour.
Anyone with questions, comments or concerns or who would like to be involved as a sponsor, participant or volunteer, can contact Johnny Boker, 410-652-6258 or johnny.boker@gmail.com, or Robertson, 484-459-5683 or jasoncpha@gmail.com.
To stay up to date, follow the Parade Page: https://www.facebook.com/VetParadeHdG.
Ceremony in Aberdeen
In Aberdeen, a Veterans’ Day Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Parke and Rogers streets.
This rain or shine salute to local active, retired and former military personnel is put together by the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128 and the Aberdeen VFW Post 10028.