Service and sacrifice, continued dedication to duty, honored during Havre de Grace Veterans Day observance

While much of the nation’s attention has, over the past 11 months of 2020, been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, America’s military service members have continued to do their duty and remained ready to go if needed.
“One thing that hasn’t changed is the American solider, the American sailor, the American Marine, the American airman, the American National Guardsman and the American Coast Guardsman,” Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin said Wednesday, speaking during his community’s annual Veterans Day observance.
The event was scheduled to be held in its typical location, Tydings Park, but it was shifted to the meeting hall of the American Legion’s Joseph L. Davis Post 47 downtown because of inclement weather Wednesday morning. The number of people who could attend was limited, and guests wore masks and sat in chairs placed far apart to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Martin thanked local American Legion officials for putting on the event “regardless of COVID-19, regardless of the rain outside.” The mayor noted that many of the changes that have happened in American society over the past year have been “just unreal,” but American service members' dedication to their duty has not.
“These [service members] will never change — they haven’t changed in the last 240 years,” the mayor said.
Martin was one of two guest speakers for the event, along with Army Col. Timothy E. Druell, the garrison commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
“I’m extremely humbled by the efforts we’ve taken today, to ensure we take pause and honor our nation’s veterans,” Druell said.
Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 each year, the anniversary of the armistice that brought World War I to an end more than a century ago in November of 1918. The colonel highlighted the “courageous and selfless” people who have served in the U.S. military for generations and through the many conflicts since the Great War, including World War II, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War.
“There’s a legacy of generations of patriots who dedicated themselves to the defense of our country; they have made us strong and resilient as a nation,” said Druell, who has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times.
“I am proud to be in the presence, today, of those who sacrificed and chose to be part of something much bigger than themselves,” he added.
About 19,000 military veterans live in Harford County, people who are “deeply woven into the fabric of this community” as business owners, workers, community leaders, friends and neighbors, Druell said.
“I ask you today, take the time out to find out who in this community took that oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he told audience members. “Thank them for not only making that sacrifice for you and me then, but for continuing to serve our community and our nation."
Post commander Michael Bush noted that not all veterans have experienced war, but all share the bond of “the oath in which they express their willingness to die defending the nation.”
“Regardless of how one feels about the policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that the veterans serve with honor,” he said. “They serve to make life better for others; they preserve our freedom.”
Bush mentioned a new group of service members who will become veterans, those who are part of the U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the armed services created in late 2019.
“We feel secure at home because we have brave warriors protecting us in the air, at sea, on land and beyond our atmosphere,” he said.
Bush stressed how veterans are battling “invisible threats to their mental health and well being” and that more than 20 veterans commit suicide each day — he also cited a recent Army report indicating a 30% increase in suicides among active duty soldiers in 2020.
He highlighted the American Legion’s Buddy Check program, through which Legion members can keep up regular communication with fellow veterans and assist if they need help.
“It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans,” Bush said.
“There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is simply to say ‘Thank you for what you have done for our country,’” he added.