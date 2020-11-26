Havre de Grace community Thanksgiving organizers experience ‘overwhelming’ volunteer turnout despite pandemic

The parking lot at the Havre de Grace Community Center was packed late Thursday morning as volunteers waited in their vehicles, anticipating their turn at picking up Thanksgiving meals and then getting out to deliver them to members of the community.
There were so many volunteers — more than the hundreds of people who requested a meal — that some found themselves asking organizers for other tasks.
“We’re trying to move them through as fast as we can,” Fred Wills, co-chair of the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee of the nonprofit Community Projects of Havre de Grace, said of those waiting to get their meals.
Organizers put a number of safety protocols in place, as Havre de Grace’s 32nd annual community Thanksgiving dinner happened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those volunteering to deliver meals were directed to a spot in the community center parking lot to wait to receive the meals, which were being assembled by a small crew inside the building. A strong smell of turkey wafted out of the community center and over the parking lot as delivery volunteers waited in their vehicles or stood next to them, socializing.
Once the meals were ready, drivers lined up and volunteers brought bags of containers on trays out to them.
“This way, no one has to get out of their car to pick up the meals,” Wills said.
Meals also are typically served in-house at the community center, giving people in need the chance to sit down and eat a holiday meal. In-person dining was not allowed this year, but people could come by during the late morning and early afternoon Thursday for curbside pickup.
“Even during COVID, it’s extraordinary that this many people are still showing up,” Suzanne Chadwick, of Havre de Grace, remarked.
Chadwick, a local opera singer, came out with Al Peteraf, of Integrity Real Estate in Havre de Grace, to make deliveries as they have done in prior years, but they found themselves seeking other duties this year. Peteraf described the turnout as “heartwarming.”
Peteraf recalled past deliveries to senior citizen apartment communities, where he would get the sense that the residents have had few visitors over time.
“They’re so happy,” he said. “It’s not just the food; it’s [that] somebody came out to have a human interaction — it lifts somebody’s spirits.”
About 1,400 meals, both delivery and in-house, were served last year. This year, volunteers were preparing close to 1,550 meals, according to Wills, who noted that organizers did everything they could to get the word out.
He listed the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including volunteers inside wearing masks and gloves and constantly cleaning; about 35 to 40 people worked inside, although close to 200 people work in the building in a typical year. Organizers also collected information about those making deliveries to support contact tracing, meaning “we know every meal [and] who drove it.”
“I feel very good and rewarded, how [people] responded,” Wills said. “As crazy as this year has been, this is good — and safe.”
Volunteer Michael J. Rothmeyer, of Havre de Grace, came up to Wills and asked how he could help, since all of the cards with the names of people who requested delivery meals had been given out. Rothmeyer and his son have been volunteering at the dinner for about 15 years, since his son, Michael N. Rothmeyer, was in middle school. The younger Rothmeyer got involved with the former student service organization, SMILES, while at Havre de Grace High School.
The dinner had been put on through SMILES, or Service Makes an Individual’s Life Extra Special, until the student organization folded after the 2012-2013 school year. Community Projects of Havre de Grace took the dinner on eight years ago, and Don Osman, a retired HHS teacher and founder of SMILES, is a co-chair of the current Thanksgiving Dinner Committee.
Rothmeyer said his son would typically work inside, assembling meals, while he did deliveries. He was on his own this year as his son was working.
“It’s pretty much a habit for us, because I’ve been doing it for a long time, but I thought it was even more important this year because I knew they were going to be a lot busier,” Rothmeyer said of why he volunteered.
He noted that those to whom he delivered meals were “happy to get the food and the human contact, even for just a minute.” The biggest thing he and his son have taken away from their experience volunteering is “realizing that we’re pretty fortunate in the big scheme of things.”
Janet Dill, of Havre de Grace, came out with her daughters and grandchildren Thursday, noting that her daughters volunteered with SMILES when they were Havre de Grace High students too.
Daughter Susan Dill, also of Havre de Grace, said she graduated from HHS in 2005 and her older sister, Carrie, graduated in 2000. Susan said her older daughter is in second grade and is learning about local government, and noted that volunteering at the dinner would be a good way to teach her daughter about giving back to the community.
“I though it was a perfect time — community service, let’s start you the way that we did it with Mr. Osman and SMILES,” Dill said, noting that children can be taught about community service, but actually doing it shows how “actions speak louder than words.”
“We’re showing her what we have to be thankful for, too,” she said of her daughter.
Resident Parker Boone was waiting with his wife and daughter to head out to make deliveries.
“It’s Thanksgiving, you know,” he said of why he came out to volunteer. “You’ve got to help somebody out.”
Boone said he learned about the community dinner through some friends who were working inside.
“Now, you just have to exercise a little patience,” he said, laughing, about the wait.
Osman described the unexpected level of volunteer turnout as “overwhelming,” noting that “this is what makes Havre de Grace so special.”
“I didn’t expect this many volunteers because of COVID,” he said. “People are looking beyond themselves.”
He praised how, “in spite of the turmoil in our country right now,” people are willing to volunteer their time during the holidays.
“This is what it’s all about,” Osman said of the season.
Osman recalled getting a recent call from a 93-year-old woman who sang a hymn to him over the phone as thanks for his efforts on the community dinner.
“That has to be one of the best things that could ever happen,” he said. “What a beautiful voice.”