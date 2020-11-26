Havre de Grace community Thanksgiving organizers experience ‘overwhelming’ volunteer turnout despite pandemic

Volunteer Michael J. Rothmeyer, of Havre de Grace, came up to Wills and asked how he could help, since all of the cards with the names of people who requested delivery meals had been given out. Rothmeyer and his son have been volunteering at the dinner for about 15 years, since his son, Michael N. Rothmeyer, was in middle school. The younger Rothmeyer got involved with the former student service organization, SMILES, while at Havre de Grace High School.