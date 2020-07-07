Returning Havre de Grace council members sworn in; mayor thanks voters for ‘believing in this administration’

The mayor also took time to thank voters for their support over the past few years, especially with their affirmative votes on referendums related to city initiatives such as purchasing county-owned waterfront property along Water Street, seeking bond funding to renovate the Havre de Grace Opera House and the municipal water treatment plant, as well as their most recent vote in a special election in February to obtain up to $15 million in bond funding to fix aging water and sewer infrastructure — city leaders plan to go to the bond market later this month.