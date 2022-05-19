Havre de Grace Maritime Museum hosts lecture on stormwater management and its effect on the Chesapeake Bay

What happens to the Bay when it rains? The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and Environmental Center will hold a free lecture on stormwater management and wetland enhancement shoreline on May 26 from 7-8 p.m.

Stephanie Noye with the City of Havre de Grace will discuss stormwater management practices for the city’s part of the Chesapeake Bay. Learn what stormwater is, the importance of managing it, and what Havre de Grace is doing to protect the bay.

The museum is located at 100 Lafayette Street in Havre de Grace.