Roadwork on Route 40 in Havre de Grace to continue through October

By
The Aegis
Aug 02, 2021 12:36 PM

Resurfacing work on Route 40 in Havre de Grace began this week and will continue until the project’s expected completion sometime in October, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Crews are patching, milling and resurfacing Pulaski Highway between Robinhood Road and Route 7 (Post Road/Revolution Street). The work is being done overnight, from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Motorists can expect single lane closures while work is taking place, according to SHA. The resurfacing project is part of the state’s highway pavement maintenance program in Harford County.

