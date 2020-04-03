Havre de Grace to be featured on Discovery Channel’s ‘Road Trip Masters’ on Saturday, April 11

While people might not be making any actual road trips due to stay-at-home orders necessitated by the spread of the novel coronavirus, viewers of Discovery Channel can take a virtual one to Havre de Grace next Saturday morning, when the Harford County waterfront community is featured on an episode of “Road Trip Masters.”
The co-hosts of the travel program, Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler, visited the City of Havre de Grace last June to film for the episode, which is part of the show’s third season. The episode is scheduled to air at 7 a.m. April 11 on Discovery Channel.
Fulmer and Kessler, both from Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, cruised around Havre de Grace in a gold 1968 Cadillac convertible, visiting landmarks like the Decoy Museum and the Vandiver Inn, restaurants like Backfin Blues Creole De Graw and Coakley’s Pub, and took a sail on the Susquehanna River.
During the visit, Kessler said each episode of “Road Trip Masters” centers on a specific location, which he described as “small-town Americana” communities that do not have as much tourist traffic as larger cities.
“You know right away that this town has pride," Kessler said of Havre de Grace, “and it’s true, blue Americana.”