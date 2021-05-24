Havre de Grace man arrested after driving car into police station, allegedly said he was going to kill a cop

Police said a Havre de Grace man ran his car through the front doors of the city’s police department after he called to say he was going to kill police.
Timothy Kahl, 24, called the Havre de Grace Police Department around 9:34 p.m. Sunday and said he was going to come there and kill a police officer, Cpl. Ken Terry said.
Police believed he was in the area of the 400 block of Village Drive where he lived, and found him driving erratically when officers arrived, Terry said.
Kahl tried to run over officers and struck several parked cars before driving directly to the city police department at 715 Pennington Ave., ramming his car through the front doors, Terry said.
“He exited his vehicle and as he came back out of the front doors he tried to attack officers and was tased and then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital,” Terry said.
No police officers or staff were injured, he said, but the department’s building sustained “severe damage.”
As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, Kahl had not been charged in Harford County for the alleged acts according to online court records.
