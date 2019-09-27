Havre de Grace police looking for man who may have taken photo up woman’s skirt

Police are seeking information about a man who may have tried to take a photo up a woman’s skirt at a business in Havre de Grace earlier this week.
The incident occurred at an unnamed business in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway (U.S. Route 40) around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Havre de Grace Police.
The woman told officers she was shopping when an unknown man walked up behind her and placed his cell phone between her legs. She believed the man was attempting to take a photograph up her skirt, according to police.
The woman screamed and other shoppers came to assist. A witness described the man to police as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with white/gray hair, wearing dark color V-neck T-shirt and possibly jeans.
Witnesses said the man was seen clutching a basket and walking with his head down in an attempt to not look at anyone, according to police. He then exited the store and ran to his car, then drove away.
The vehicle is described as a silver SUV or 4-door hatchback with a roof rack. A registration, make and model were not provided by witnesses. Police said the vehicle may be a Ford or Subaru based on surveillance stills.
In a release, Havre de Grace Police said there are no charges for the individual at this time “due to being early in investigation. This is an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle for further investigation purposes.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Jeffrey Cokewell of the Havre de Grace Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 410-939-2121 ext. 1154 or email jeffreyc@havredegracemd.com.