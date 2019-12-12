A Bel Air woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing her boyfriend in Havre de Grace more than two years ago.
Aubri Grace Pluhar, 25, of the 800 block of Lancaster Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the July 20, 2017, death of 20-year-old Andrew Pizanis, Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger said in a news release.
Pluhar entered her plea before Harford County Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak.
Ishak ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Pluhar is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31 in Circuit Court.
In Maryland, second-degree murder is a felony with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
On July 20, 2017, Havre de Grace Police were called to the 800 block of Lafayette Street in Havre de Grace, where they found Pizanis suffering from a severe stab wound to his abdomen.
Pizanis was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he died from his injuries the same day.
Neighbors had overheard the couple arguing in the very early morning hours. Following an interview with police, Pluhar was then charged with murdering Pizanis, her boyfriend.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Dair Pillai.