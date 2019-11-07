Smith has not yet won a seat on the council, but sits on the city’s Tree Commission and has been president of the Havre de Grace Green Team environmental organization. He said he supports extending the mayor’s term for three reasons: the mayor’s tenure would line up with the contracted three-year terms of department heads who report to the mayor; the mayor has enough time to establish their own budget and govern; any member of the six-person council can run against the mayor and not risk losing their seat.