Havre de Grace marks Mardi Gras with parade

The City of Havre de Grace once again celebrated Fat Tuesday with a Mardi Gras parade down its own Bourbon Street (and Washington and St. John streets).
More than 280 people comprising 23 “krewes” in the parade threw beads, toys, coins and candy to the crowd, including more than 5,000 beads from New Orleans, said Lauri Orzewicz, the city’s events coordinator and manager of tourism and the visitors center.
Approximately 2,500 people attended the parade, which Orzewicz said is “growing every year.”
“We want to thank all the groups for the time and effort they put into their festively decorated floats," she said. “The floats were great!”
Parade attendees enjoyed pancake suppers at Havre de Grace United Methodist Church and St. John’s Episcipal Church before the parade and the restaurants in the city had Cajun-themed meals and drinks, she said.