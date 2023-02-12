Les Petits Bisous bakery in Havre de Grace celebrates Valentine’s Day

Owner Emily Yeatman finishes a tray of freshly baked Valentine's Day hearts in preparation for the Valentine's Day rush at her Le Petits Bisous bakery in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, everyone is searching for the perfect gift for their special someone. Sweet treats are a popular option and Les Petits Bisous, a small French macaron bakery in Havre de Grace, might have what you’re looking for.

Owned and operated by Emily Yeatman, the certified gluten-free bakery offers classic bite-size French macarons in a variety of flavors. Mainstay flavors include lemon, dark chocolate sea salt, raspberry and — one of the best sellers — French buttercream.

Yeatman also takes suggestions from customers for other fun flavors like apple pie, cotton candy, maple bacon, S’mores and Rice Krispie treats. In addition to menu offerings including cupcakes, eclairs and the slightly larger six- or eight-inch macaron mini cakes in flavors like creme brulee, the bakery has homemade scones and crepes. All items are gluten free and made onsite by Yeatman.

“I get to do something I love every day, it’s such a creative, happy and positive place. I never bake when I’m upset. I tell my husband you can’t make macarons when you’re sad, you have to be in a good mood,” Yeatman said. “So, if I’m in a bad place some days, I’ll just take a walk around town, there are so many wonderful things around here.”

The school teacher-turned-baker opened her operation after purchasing the bakery from longtime owner Wanda Boker in 2019. The shop is located at the corner of North Washington Street and Congress Avenue in downtown Havre de Grace.

Establishing herself as a baker took some time, however. After nine years as a high school and middle school English teacher, Yeatman needed a change.

“My husband said, ‘You know what? Teaching was never your thing … figure out what you want to do for the rest of your life.’”

After leaving teaching, Yeatman was a stay-at-home mom with a young family and she began to think seriously about what she wanted to do next. To make ends meet, Yeatman worked a few part-time jobs.

The Yeatman family had been in Havre de Grace a short time and she would often take long walks through the historic town while soul searching. She was no stranger to the kitchen and had developed a love for cooking.

“My mom taught me to cook, my grandmother taught me to bake,” she said, showing a photo of her and her grandmother that sits on a shelf of family photos behind the bakery counter.

Yeatman recalled while on a run through her neighborhood, stopping and thinking “I’m going to teach people how to bake, I’m going to open a baking school … ’Glitter and Rainbows.’ ”

With assistance from the Harford County Economic Development Office, she drafted a business plan. While talking to friends around town about her plan, several people kept suggesting a bakery that was for sale.

“I don’t want a bakery, that’s so much work. I want to teach people how to do it,” Yeatman remembered.

Working part-time at a local grocery store to keep money coming in, she recalled an afternoon when a woman came through her line purchasing a bunch of baking ingredients. “What are you making with all this sugar and eggs?” she asked with a bit of curiosity.

The two began talking and it would soon be discovered this was the bakery owner, Wanda Boker, everyone had been telling her about.

After Yeatman shared her plan about a baking school during the conversation, Boker encouraged her to follow her dream, handed her a business card and invited her to stop by the shop. Filing the card away, Yeatman kept the idea of paying a visit in the back of her mind.

When Yeatman went to sign the business loan paperwork for the baking school, even the loan officer asked if she knew about the woman in town selling her bakery. Remembering the business card, she dug it out, contacted Boker and arranged to meet.

“I came up here, I saw it and I thought ‘This is it, I want this place!’ ” she said while standing in the shop’s small kitchen preparing for the Valentine’s Day rush.

Despite switching her plans and taking over the bakery, the cooking school idea is still alive.

“I had to pivot a bit,” Yeatman said. “Because my original plan was to only do the cooking school, but I fell in love with the macaron shop, and it keeps me pretty busy so doing both wasn’t a realistic option at the time.”

While transitioning the newly purchased business to her style and incorporating a few changes, she stayed in contact with the former owner, often seeking advice on flavors and other business aspects. Having never made a macaron before, she began experimenting and researching different styles and recipes.

Sharing the sometimes not so tasty treats with friends and family, she noted their feedback to make a product she could be proud of. After much trial and error, she finally arrived at a recipe and got to work.

“Someone asked me recently how to preserve the macaron because it was so beautiful, they didn’t want to eat it. That’s an ultimate compliment,” Yeatman said.

In her short time owning the bakery, Yeatman has developed close relationships with her customers and the community. She has developed a loyal following and it’s not unusual to see a line waiting for her to open some weekends or to sell out of some flavors.

“When we came to Havre de Grace and found our home, I fell in love,” said Yeatman, who move here in 2014. “This community is the reason I’m still standing after COVID.”

Thinking back to a family emergency not long ago when she had to leave the store, she rushed out and left a note on the door to let customers know the reason for closing.

“I can’t tell you how many people reached out to me,” Yeatman said. “‘Are you OK?’ ‘What do you need?’ Even volunteering to come open the store so I wouldn’t miss a day. The love of this community is amazing.”

Yeatman said she believes in paying back the community that has supported her. When her business was recently called by the local high school to help with treats for the senior prom, she committed to providing cupcakes for the class.

Local schools also reached out to her for small class field trips to the shop to teach students about business, cooking and other lessons.

“I always love helping. This is my community, this is where my kids go to school, too,” she said.

With the cooking school idea in the back of her mind, Yeatman decided last year to turn a space located just behind her storefront into a place where people can host small events like birthday parties and baby or wedding showers. With help from friends, Yeatman is planning to offer a summer camp for aspiring young chefs this year, and hopes to host a variety of baking-related classes for adults and kids, as well as “night out”-type events for parents.

Yeatman said he feels like she has finally established her own identity. With the business taking off and hiring a few extra hands to help with the front of the store, Yeatman has been able to add store hours. Now she’s able to focus more on the kitchen, expanding the menu and bringing in bagels and products from a Maryland-based company called Gluten Free Bakery Girl of St. Michaels.

New items like the crepes have been a hit. They are stuffed with favorites like Nutella, caramelized banana and walnut, and a fresh seasonal fruit with homemade whipped cream. With more experimenting, she said she hopes to offer savory varieties soon.

Usually only offered on Sundays, pink crepes will be a Valentine’s Day special this Saturday and Sunday. Customers will be able to place their orders and one of the bakery’s assistants will bring the order to the customer’s table in the small party room, a test run for future ideas.

While the crepes idea had been kicking around for a bit, she hopes to offer them during the week as a possible breakfast option. Always keeping an eye on the future, Yeatman said she hopes to eventually expand the business without compromising the quality she has worked to create.

If your Valentine’s Day gifting could use a bit of an upgrade, Les Petits Bisous might be a good option.