A child playing with a lighter started a fire Tuesday that caused approximately $50,000 in damage to a townhouse in Havre de Grace, according to a preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal.
The fire displaced two adults, six children and a dog at the two-story end unit in the 400 block of Battery Drive, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Two adults were also displaced from the neighboring unit, which was also damaged in the fire.
A responding police officer was also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, the fire marshal said.
The fire, which began in the second-story rear bedroom of the house, was reported at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Approximately 50 firefighters from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded and the fire was under control within about 10 minutes.
Smoke alarms were present but did not activate, according to the fire marshal.