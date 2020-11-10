Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Lafayette marker unveiled in Havre de Grace | PHOTOS Nov 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM Havre de Grace officials and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford dedicated a historical marker Friday at David Craig Park honoring Major General Marquis de Lafayette’s farewell tour of the United States. Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford salutes Veterans Day and Marine Corps birthday | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford County The Aegis Sports John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football John Carroll football hosted Archbishop Curley in a Friday night matchup. By Matt Button Nov 7, 2020 John Carroll girls soccer season opener Election Day 2020 in Harford County Early voting begins in Harford High School Tourament at Winters Run Golf Club Bel Air murder-suicide Reopen Harford Schools Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Advertisement