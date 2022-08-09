5th Annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Fest in Havre de Grace

Chandra and the Ryze Band get the crowd up and moving a bit to kick-off the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum & Cultural Center, Inc. 4th Annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Festival Saturday, August 5, 2021 at the Susquehanna Lock House Museum. (courtesy Bobby Parker/Baltimore Sun Media)

The 5th Annual Arts, Wine & Jazz Fest will be held Saturday from 12-6 p.m. at the Susquehanna Lock House Museum in Havre de Grace to benefit the restoration and preservation of the historic Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, sit back and enjoy the festivities and majestic views of the Chesapeake Bay. New this year is guaranteed seating and other amenities under a VIP tent (tables and chairs are provided). Check out Eventbrite for additional information on ticket options (see the link below).

Following the festival is an after-event social on Saturday evening from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 1326 Policy Drive in Belcamp.

Tickets for the festival are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-arts-wine-and-jazz-fest-tickets-318529449157.