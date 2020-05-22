Havre de Grace honors Class of 2020: Banners hung downtown to celebrate graduates

Banners honoring the 2020 Havre de Grace High School senior class were recently hung along light posts in the downtown area.
Malgorzata Baker, a city resident, accomplished photographer and mom of Havre de Grace High School senior Devon Baker, helped organize the effort, along with Mayor William T. Martin and Big House Signs owner Paula Casagrande.
The banners were put up the week of May 18. Baker raised money for the banners, approximately $10,000, through GoFundMe, including a $2,000 donation from the Havre de Grace PTSA. Each senior will get to keep their double-sided banner once they come down at no cost.