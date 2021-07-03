xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival | PHOTOS

A crowd fills St. John Street during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace.
(Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival | PHOTOS

Jul 03, 2021
Spirit of America Festival with several events scheduled including the patriotic kids bike parade and the tricycle scurry, July 3, 2021 on Main Street in Havre de Grace.
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Kevin Gast, of Havre de Grace, participates in an adult race on children's bicycles during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Chris Jerscheid, 4, of Bel Air, rides in a bike parade during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Zaahra Shelby, 3, of Joppa, leads a bike parade during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
A crowd fills St. John Street during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Rachel Gilley, of Cockeysville, with her dog Luna Bear, applauds as a children's bike parade passes during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Nick Saliaris, left, of White Marsh, photographs his son, Landon, 3, with Captain America, portrayed by Thomas Knox, 20, of Bel Air, during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Patty Chase, of Selbyville, Del., sells patriotic accessories at the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Lincoln Banks, 7, of Havre de Grace, rides in a bike parade during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Valeria Candelaria, 9, of Aberdeen, talks to her father about buying a trinket at the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Leo Ceballos, 5, of Havre de Grace, awaits to start of a bike parade during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Chris Peterson, left, of Whiteford, and Kevin Gast, of Havre de Grace, test their vehicles before an adult race on children's bicycles during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
A bike parade passes shops during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Havre de Grace Spirit of America Festival
Taryn Martin, left, and Christy Silverstein, right, both chairs of the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, take a photograph with Debbie Martin, center, wife of Havre de Grace City Councilman David Martin, not pictured, during the Spirit of America Festival in Havre de Grace. (Steve Ruark For The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
