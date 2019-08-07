Havre de Grace will have fireworks show Aug. 24

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day fireworks, which were canceled during the city’s July 6 celebration because of inclement weather, will happen on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 24.
Mayor William T. Martin announced during a July 15 City Council meeting that officials were working to secure a make-up date for late August, and he was “90 percent sure” at the time that they would be Aug. 24.
That date, which is the same day as The Waterfront Festival, has since been confirmed. The fireworks are scheduled to be shot off near Concord Point Park around 8:30 p.m., according to a post on the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission’s Facebook page. The fireworks should be visible from the city’s Susquehanna River waterfront.