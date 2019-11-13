Multiple fire companies from Harford and Cecil counties are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in the 4000 block of Webster Road in Havre de Grace.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The first arriving units from the Level Volunteer Fire Company reported a home fully involved in fire with a collapse, according to a social media post by the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association’s public information officers.
The fire marshal is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
It is unclear whether there are any injuries at this time.
Tala Mahan, who lives in Havre de Grace, saw the smoke in her way to Aberdeen. Unsure if 911 had been called, she turned down the road. Fire trucks arrived as she pulled in.
"The entire thing was engulfed, the front yard, the front porch,” Mahan said. “Not a single bit was not engulfed in flames.”
Sheri Tiller lives on Fair Hill Road a few hundred yards from the fire. Tiller said she was in her house when the power went out, leaving a “subtle silence.” Her son, Jennings, went outside and saw smoke.
“It was a big ball of black smoke,” Jennings Tiller said.
“The flames were as high as the trees,” Sheri Tiller said.
Level, Susquehanna Hose, Darlington, Aberdeen, Rising Sun, Bel Air, Jarrettsville, Norrisville, Delta-Cardiff and Water Witch fire companies were on the scene.