One dead after Havre de Grace house fire

One person has died after a Friday morning house fire in the 2400 block of Old Robin Hood Road near Havre de Grace.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Harford County Sheriffs Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating what caused the fatal blaze, reported around 5:19 a.m. when neighbors called 911.
About 50 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department, Susquehanna Hose Company and other departments responded and were able to control the fire within an hour, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Once the fire was out, they found the deceased female inside the residence. The woman is not being identified at this time, the fire marshal’s office said. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
There were no smoke alarms in the home, according to the fire marshal. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect location for the fire.