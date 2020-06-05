Havre de Grace election set for June 23; polls will be in City Hall

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, after previously telling city residents to “save the date” for City Council elections this month, made it official earlier this week — the election will be Tuesday, June 23.
The Harford County Board of Elections confirmed that the city election, which had been postponed from early May because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, can be held June 23, Martin announced during a City Council meeting Monday evening. He also said he had signed an executive order Monday setting the election date.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Havre de Grace City Hall, 711 Pennington Ave. The mayor emphasized that polls will not be at their typical location, St. Patrick’s Hall. Three seats on the six-person City Council are being contested — incumbent Council President David Glenn is running, along with Councilmembers Casi Boyer and James Ringsaker and challenger Richard Wehner Sr.
City voters also can participate next week in the Havre de Grace Candidates’ Night forum, hosted by the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee and scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
The candidates are scheduled to gather at City Hall, and the forum will be shown online via livestream on the city’s YouTube channel. People can submit questions ahead of time, either by sending them to the OPAC neighborhood association at hdgopac@gmail.com or Resa Laird, the mayor’s executive assistant, at resal@havredegracemd.gov, according to Patrick Sypolt, director of administration for the city.
“We’ll get the questions over to the OPAC group for consideration,” Sypolt said during the council meeting.
Councilman Jason Robertson brought up absentee ballots, noting that “a few folks” had asked him about obtaining them.
They will not be available until next week “at the earliest,” but a notice will be issued when they are available, via the city website and local newspaper advertisements, Sypolt said. Ballots can be obtained at City Hall or the county Board of Elections headquarters, 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill.
“You can vote in person, and you can always do the traditional absentee ballot,” the mayor added.