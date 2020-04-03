Easter Bunny visiting Havre de Grace neighborhoods Saturday onboard Susquehanna Hose Company fire trucks

Fire trucks and other apparatus from the Susquehanna Hose Company will visit neighborhoods in Havre de Grace on Saturday with a special guest on board: the Easter Bunny.
Starting at 11 a.m., the equipment will start making its way through the streets of Havre de Grace with the Easter Bunny and the department’s mascot Marshall while also playing music for residents, according to the fire company’s website.
Fire company officials ask that people remain in their own yard or home and to practice safe social distancing if coming outdoors to see the trucks pass by.
“While we understand you may want to show appreciation, please refrain from approaching the apparatus. If you’re looking to show appreciation, we recommend your family makes a sign to show our crews,” company officials wrote on the website.
Crews will be visiting the following neighborhoods and streets.
Engine 512
Meadowvale Heights
Park Drive
Garfield Court
Stansbury Court
George Court
Ontario Street
Stokes to Revolution
Adams to Revolution
Erie Street
Otsego Street
All of Juniata St
All of Union Ave
All of Market St
All of Washington St
Concord Street
Giles to Union
Lafayette to Union
Alliance St
Lewis St
Girard St
Fountain St
Bourbon St
Congress Ave
Pennington Ave
Green Street
Franklin St
Engine 514
Anderson Ave
Armstrong St
Havre de Hills
Grace Manor
Greenway Farms
Bradford Green
Park Ave
Bay Blvd
Seneca Ave
Concove Apartments
Weber Street
Lafayette to Tydings Park
Giles to Tydings Park
Commerce to Tydings Park
Adams to Revolution
Stokes to Revolution
Bloomsbury Ave
Wilson Street
Deaver Street
Quint 5
Shawnee Brooke
Scenic Manor
The Paddocks
Oak Tree drive
Grace Harbour
Bayview Estates
Gracecroft
Chapel Terrace
St James Terrace
Chapel Heights Drive
Tydings Rd
Francis Street
McSpadden drive
Currier Street
Maryland Ave
Bayview Drive
Martin Road
Lyons Street
John Smith Street