xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Easter Bunny visiting Havre de Grace neighborhoods Saturday onboard Susquehanna Hose Company fire trucks

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Apr 03, 2020 9:05 AM

Fire trucks and other apparatus from the Susquehanna Hose Company will visit neighborhoods in Havre de Grace on Saturday with a special guest on board: the Easter Bunny.

Starting at 11 a.m., the equipment will start making its way through the streets of Havre de Grace with the Easter Bunny and the department’s mascot Marshall while also playing music for residents, according to the fire company’s website.

Fire company officials ask that people remain in their own yard or home and to practice safe social distancing if coming outdoors to see the trucks pass by.

“While we understand you may want to show appreciation, please refrain from approaching the apparatus. If you’re looking to show appreciation, we recommend your family makes a sign to show our crews,” company officials wrote on the website.

Crews will be visiting the following neighborhoods and streets.

Engine 512

Meadowvale Heights

Park Drive

Garfield Court

Stansbury Court

George Court

Ontario Street

Stokes to Revolution

Adams to Revolution

Erie Street

Otsego Street

All of Juniata St

All of Union Ave

All of Market St

All of Washington St

Concord Street

Giles to Union

Lafayette to Union

Alliance St

Lewis St

Girard St

Fountain St

Bourbon St

Congress Ave

Pennington Ave

Green Street

Franklin St

Engine 514

Anderson Ave

Armstrong St

Havre de Hills

Grace Manor

Greenway Farms

Bradford Green

Park Ave

Bay Blvd

Seneca Ave

Concove Apartments

Weber Street

Lafayette to Tydings Park

Giles to Tydings Park

Commerce to Tydings Park

Adams to Revolution

Stokes to Revolution

Bloomsbury Ave

Wilson Street

Deaver Street

Quint 5

Shawnee Brooke

Scenic Manor

The Paddocks

Oak Tree drive

Grace Harbour

Bayview Estates

Gracecroft

Chapel Terrace

St James Terrace

Chapel Heights Drive

Tydings Rd

Francis Street

McSpadden drive

Currier Street

Maryland Ave

Bayview Drive

Martin Road

Lyons Street

John Smith Street

