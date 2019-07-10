Havre de Grace hosting ‘Dumpster Day’ Saturday

The City of Havre de Grace’s semi-annual “Dumpster Day” returns Saturday morning, an opportunity for city residents to dispose of bulk trash or yard waste in roll-off dumpsters brought in by the city.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and it will be in the 200 block of Bloomsbury Avenue off of Seneca Avenue. Previous Dumpster Days have been held at the Havre de Grace Community Center on Lagaret Lane, but the city recently repaved the community center parking lot.
“We don’t want to mess that up with heavy equipment and roll-off dumpsters,” Mayor William T. Martin said during a July 1 City Council meeting.
Martin said people who want to dispose of trash should bring a form of identification that shows they are a Havre de Grace resident, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Residents can bring items such as household electronics, clothing, mattresses, furniture, yard waste, lawn tools including mowers, tires and yard waste. A full list is available on the city’s website, https://havredegracemd.gov.
The mayor said the Dumpster Day has been discontinued in recent years because the event was “being taken gross advantage of” by individuals and business operators such as landlords who wanted to clean out their properties, meaning the city had to pay “hundreds and hundreds of dollars” for dumpsters to handle all the trash from multiple rental units.
He stressed that Dumpster Day is “for residents that just have a reasonable amount of trash that they want to get rid of.
“If we see you coming up with family room sets, dining room sets, 12 mattresses ... the city reserves the right to turn you away,” Martin added.
The mayor said the city could hold another Dumpster Day in the fall “if all goes well and everybody behaves" on Saturday.