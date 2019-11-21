The City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of Ordinance 1025, which revises the parking requirements for single-family dwelling lots recorded in Harford County land records before March 15, 1982. Developers of parcels and “lots of record” — except for properties along an alley or lane — are exempt from city requirements that off-street parking areas be part of any development of a modified or new building, according to the language in the ordinance.