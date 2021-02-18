Havre de Grace plans to reopen City Hall to the public March 1, approves Easter and Independence Day events

The egg hunt, coordinated by the Havre de Grace Recreation Committee, is scheduled for noon on Saturday, April 3 in Concord Point Park. Steve Gamatoria, the mayor’s chief of staff who presented the details on each event, joked that the hunt would end at 12:03 p.m., which drew laughs from some council members. The egg hunt is known for being over in a matter of minutes as children race through the park to pick up as many plastic eggs as they can.