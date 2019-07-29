Proposed apartment complex draws concern from Havre de Grace residents

Homes for America, based in Annapolis, is a nonprofit homebuilder that specializes in “developing and preserving” affordable rental properties, according to its website. The firm is seeking approval from the City of Havre de Grace to develop Harbour Hills, with two buildings on the south site at Route 155 and Graceview Drive — across the street from the elementary school’s front parking lot — and three structures proposed for the north site off of Quarry Road across from the school buildings and basketball courts, according to the site plan.