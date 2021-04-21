Three incumbents, two challengers running for Havre de Grace City Council; Mayor Martin will be unopposed in May 4 election

The topics were about issues such as Harford County Public Schools’ ongoing balancing enrollment process, which has raised concerns among residents and elected officials in Havre de Grace — as well as the candidates — that elementary students could be transferred to under-capacity schools outside city boundaries, thus putting them on a pathway to middle and high schools outside Havre de Grace after the community has spent years working to get a new middle and high school in town — the $80 million Havre de Grace Middle/High School opened for the current school year and is serving students four days a week after they have spent most of the year learning virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.