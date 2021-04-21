Havre de Grace budget focused on capital improvements, no increases to property taxes or utility rates

Some of the largest capital projects included in the general fund include $100,000 for the trolley, another $100,000 for “city-wide enhancement projects,” $450,900 for street repairs, more than $1.08 million for remediation of city-owned property along Water Street as well as $2.75 million for the city’s planned “living shoreline” improvements along the Susquehanna River near Water Street. The last two projects come with grant support from the state and Harford County, including $2 million from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and $500,000 from the county for the living shoreline, according to the budget.