Havre de Grace borrows about $9.6 million, at nearly 2.3% interest, for water and sewer projects

About $9.6 million has been borrowed by the City of Havre de Grace through a recent bond sale, part of a $15 million borrowing initiative the city is undertaking to help finance a five-year effort to repair and replace aging water and sewer infrastructure.
The city received a “very, very favorable” interest rate of just under 2.3% when it went to the bond market in mid-August, Finance Director George DeHority reported during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The city also received, out of the $9.6 million it borrowed, $1.4 million of that as a “premium” which it does not have to repay. DeHority called it “a de facto grant, which is wonderful news.”
He explained later that the premium was paid by financial institutions seeking to make a winning bid on the tax-exempt bonds. Havre de Grace partnered with about six other municipalities on the bond sale, which was conducted through the state’s Community Development Administration, an entity of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
“They try to help redevelop communities and use the AAA bond rating of the state to help municipalities,” DeHority said.
State officials passed the premium on to the participating municipalities, and the $1.4 million was Havre de Grace’s share of it.
“In essence, we’re borrowing $9.6 [million] and paying back on $8.2 [million],” DeHority said.
Havre de Grace will repay the funds over 20 years, making debt service payments twice a year. The city is expected to go back to the bond market in about two years to obtain the rest of the money slated for infrastructure improvements.
The $15 million bond issue, which is part of a five-year, $24 million capital improvement plan for water and sewer infrastructure, was approved by Havre de Grace voters during a referendum in February. The full CIP will be funded by money in the city budget and borrowing, according to DeHority.
“It’s been part of our budget, so it’s not going to cause any changes in our tax structure,” DeHority said of the funds, noting the city is committed to paying back what it borrows.
Mayor William T. Martin’s administration instituted a $30 quarterly infrastructure replacement fee, charged on water bills, in 2019. The fee is designed to raise revenue for debt service on the bond funds.
The structure for repaying the bond funds borrowed this year is nearly identical to other parts of the city’s debt service portfolio, as Havre de Grace has worked with the state in the past when going to the bond market.
“I can’t say enough about what good partners the state has been with this program,” DeHority said of the CDA.
He gave city leaders the news about the borrowing Tuesday while reporting on the status of the city’s finances, which he does during many council meetings. He noted the city has amassed about $200,000 in legal expenses since the 2021 fiscal year started July 1, primarily for the bond issue.
He said later that the city had to hire a bond counsel to provide expertise for the city and work with bond attorneys hired by the state as the borrowers prepared to go to the market.
“For the bonds to be tax exempt, there are a lot of legal requirements, and you have bond attorneys who specialize in this kind of thing,” he said.
Tax-exempt means lenders do not pay tax when they purchase the bonds, plus bonds sold for public infrastructure projects “are done in a straightforward manner,” according to DeHority.
The positive aspects of such bonds “helps create the premium they’re willing to pay, too, quite frankly,” DeHority said of the lenders.