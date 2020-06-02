Havre de Grace moves ahead with infrastructure bond funding, budget ordinances

City meetings have, since April, been held via livestream as officials seek to limit the number of people in the council chambers to 10 in accordance with state pandemic regulations. People who wish to give input during public comment periods have either been able to submit their comments in advance to be read into the record or show up at City Hall at 711 Pennington Ave. and speak one at a time in the council chambers. Contact City Hall at 410-939-1800 for more information.