“Last but certainly not least, thank you to all of our staff, past and present. Whether you worked with us for a day, week, month or decade, we cannot express how thankful we are for all that you have done for us. You definitely made it a place where everyone knew your name. This isn’t the way we thought it would end, but the amount of good each of you provided us and this community will be forever remembered. Your futures are bright. We thank you for allowing us to be a stopping point along the way.”