Former Havre de Grace mayor, Harford councilman Phil Barker dies at 84

Mayor William T. Martin shared news of Mr. Barker’s death on the city’s Facebook page: “On behalf of the Citizens of Havre de Grace, I share the sad news of the passing of former Mayor Philip J. Barker. Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Phil was always service-oriented and loyal to his community. Phil served on the Havre de Grace City Council before being elected to the office of Mayor in 1997, and was eventually elected to the Harford County Council. In both his private and public life, Phil was an extraordinary leader and mentor and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the citizens of Havre de Grace. In his honor, I have ordered City flags lowered to half-staff.”