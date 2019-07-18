Former Havre de Grace mayor, Harford councilman Phil Barker dies at 84

Phil Barker, a former Havre de Grace councilman and mayor and former Harford County councilman, died Wednesday, the city of Havre de Grace announced.
Mayor William T. Martin shared news of Mr. Barker’s death on the city’s Facebook page: “On behalf of the Citizens of Havre de Grace, I share the sad news of the passing of former Mayor Philip J. Barker. Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Phil was always service-oriented and loyal to his community. Phil served on the Havre de Grace City Council before being elected to the office of Mayor in 1997, and was eventually elected to the Harford County Council. In both his private and public life, Phil was an extraordinary leader and mentor and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the citizens of Havre de Grace. In his honor, I have ordered City flags lowered to half-staff.”
When interviewing him in December 2016 for the “HdG Stories” series, Ellie Mencer called Mr. Barker her favorite mayor of Havre de Grace, “Mayor Phil.”
In the interview, Mr. Barker discusses his childhood in Salisbury, his first job at a movie theater, his time in the Army and taking advantage of the G.I Bill.
He was married to his first wife, Juanita Gordy, while he was in college. He moved to Havre de Grace in 1961, where he met and married Charlotte “Charlie” May, to whom he was married for 35 years before she died in 2013.
He worked for J.M. Huber Corp. in Havre de Grace for 31 years.
Mr. Barker served on the Havre de Grace City Council and as mayor from 1997 to 2001. He also served on the Harford County Council.