Two arrested in connection to assault in Havre de Grace

Two Havre de Grace men are charged in connection with an assault early the morning of July 6.
Scott Brian Raymond Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Remington Circle, and Timothy Daniel Easton, 19, of the 700 block of Pulaski Highway, are both charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.
Around 1 a.m. July 6, Havre de Grace police received a call from the Aberdeen Police Department that two male juveniles were assaulted in Havre de Grace and brought to an address in Aberdeen, according to a news release from Havre de Grace Police Department.
The two juveniles told police they had been assaulted outside of a residence in the 100 block of Remington Circle. Havre de Grace officers responded to the home and began an investigation.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital while the other victim was transported by Medevac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to the release.
On Thursday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Raymond, who lives in the 100 block of Remington Circle, and Easton.
Raymond was arrested at his home the same day without incident and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.
Later the same day, Easton turned himself into Havre de Grace Police Department. He was taken to the detention center and released on his own recognizance following a bail review Friday.
L. Michael Schaech, an attorney representing Raymond, said their “hearts and prayers go out to those involved," but his client “adamantly denies the charges against him and is looking forward to vindication.”
Easton’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.