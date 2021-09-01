The 58th annual Havre de Grace Art Show is seeking entries for October event

The Havre de Grace Art Show will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, at Tydings Memorial Park and Concord Point Park with a connecting waterfront promenade overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay in historic Havre de Grace. The outdoor event features artists and their work, food, entertainment and children’s activities. The outdoor show has expanded into the adjoining park to give more social distanced space between exhibitors and rows.