Members of the Sunshine 2.0 Theater on Tour group perform for a group of visitors during their visit to the 2021 Havre de Grace Art Show Saturday, October 23, 2021. The group is a professional traveling theater troupe based at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, New York. They provide performances and activities for deaf and hard-of-hearing children and adults that highlight the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM), as well as educational topics pertaining to the Deaf experience. (courtesy Patricia A. Venturino/Baltimore Sun Media)