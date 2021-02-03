Woman charged with intentionally setting fire to mattress in Havre de Grace home

A Baltimore County woman has been charged with intentionally setting a mattress on fire in the basement of an occupied home in Havre de Grace over the summer.
Alyssa O’Brien, 23, of the 600 block of Wave Court in Middle River, faces one count each of first- and second-degree arson and malicious burning, and four counts of reckless endangerment. She was held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center pending a hearing in Harford County District Court Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Anderson Lane around 2:40 a.m. July 5. There, they found a mattress on fire in the basement of the one-story, single-family house, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes, an no injuries were reported; the occupants of the home had exited before firefighters arrived. The home sustained approximately $500 in damages.
Havre de Grace Police officers were also called to the scene due to a dispute between O’Brien and the adult son of the home’s owner, the fire marshal’s office said. Deputy State Fire Marshals investigating the cause and origin of the fire later concluded O’Brien intentionally set the fire.
Police received a tip about her whereabouts, according to the fire marshal’s office, and O’Brien was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Havre de Grace Police Department.
Online court records do not list an attorney for O’Brien.