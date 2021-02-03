Woman charged with intentionally setting fire to mattress in Havre de Grace home

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Anderson Lane around 2:40 a.m. July 5. There, they found a mattress on fire in the basement of the one-story, single-family house, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes, an no injuries were reported; the occupants of the home had exited before firefighters arrived. The home sustained approximately $500 in damages.