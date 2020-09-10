Havre de Grace City Council passes ‘desperately’ needed adequate public facilities ordinance

An adequate public facilities ordinance — setting standards developers must meet to ensure growth does not harm municipal roads, schools, and water and sewer infrastructure — was adopted by the Havre de Grace City Council on Tuesday with a unanimous vote.
Councilman James Ringsaker, who sponsored Ordinance 1040, described adequate public facilities standards as “something we desperately need” in the city. He noted, before he and his colleagues voted, that other jurisdictions have such ordinances.
“It puts the burden on developers to show that they meet our requirements for building standards, et cetera,” he said.
The ordinance is one of a number of changes to city development codes recommended by the Department of Planning and Zoning and approved by the City Council in recent years, as city leaders work to update the zoning code and encourage more development in Havre de Grace.
“That’s really going to be helpful as we see some new developments come into the city,” Planning Director Shane Grimm told council members as he thanked them for passing the ordinance Tuesday.
Adequate public facilities standards will be helpful, especially as larger developments come on board and the city can ensure its infrastructure can handle the new projects, he noted.
“That puts the burden on the developer to make sure that they give us all the data, and that myself and [Public Works Director] Tim Whittie can make sure that we have what we need in place to make those developments happen,” Grimm said.
Planning department staff have been doing “yeoman’s work” over the past year or two to update the city zoning codes, said Ringsaker, who also is chair of the council’s Planning Committee. The committee makes recommendations to the full council on matters such as zoning, comprehensive planning and annexations, according to the city website.
“We’ve been updating a lot of the code, just bringing everything in line to where it should be, a lot of boilerplate ordinances that other municipalities have that we’re lacking,” Ringsaker said.
One of the jobs of municipal elected officials is to ensure “outside interests don’t take advantage of Havre de Grace,” Ringsaker said, citing advice he has received in the past.
Ringsaker acknowledged that developers and property owners have the right to develop their land and put new structures on it, but he noted that “we can all look around town at different developments and different issues and buildings that are around town that, man, we wish things were done differently.”
“That’s one thing that we’re doing right now with the planning department — we’re fixing those issues to make sure that we don’t deal with that in the future,” Ringsaker said.
He cited examples such as driving along a street where “you have to stop and wait and wait and wait, for the cars to pass because the streets are too narrow,” or people have concerns about there being enough pressure to get water up a street.
“Or, you have to worry about any numerous myriad issues with the developments that previous iterations of council and the planning department have allowed to happen; we’re trying to fix that now,” he said.
Latest Harford County
Ringsaker praised planning staff again for their efforts, “for the hard work they’re doing, because it’s going to make Havre de Grace a better place.”