(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Harford Maryland 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop | PHOTOS

By Brian Krista
Jan 01, 2022

Pictures from the annual Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.

(Brian Krista) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop A boy plays with an illuminated toy while waiting for midnight to arrive for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Aaron Giambalvo of Havre de Grace takes a selfie with family members, from left, Aimee Giambalvo, Victor Guidice and Jason Giambalvo prior to midnight during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Keith Ulrich, left, and Colleen Mason of Pottsville, Pa., admire the illuminated duck as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop A Susquehanna Hose Company ladder truck holds the illuminated signs during the annual Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop People watch as the clouds and fog glow red from fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop People capture images of the fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop A couple stand by Concord Point Lighthouse as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Revelers form a conga line prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop George Kane of Aberdeen takes a picture of the illuminated duck and 2022 signs during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Eight-year-old Lincoln Banks of Havre de Grace finds enjoyment in a glowing bubble maker during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Forest Hill residents Brian Haber and Courtney Bauman admire the fireworks display following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop People watch as fireworks light up the fog and clouds following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Carlo Cardenas of Baltimore embraces his friend Emily MacIntyre as they sit on a fence by Concord Point Lighthouse prior to the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) 2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop Revelers take part in line dancing prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.