xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop | PHOTOS

Forest Hill residents Brian Haber and Courtney Bauman admire the fireworks display following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop | PHOTOS

By
Jan 01, 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pictures from the annual Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
(Brian Krista)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
A boy plays with an illuminated toy while waiting for midnight to arrive for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
A boy plays with an illuminated toy while waiting for midnight to arrive for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Aaron Giambalvo of Havre de Grace takes a selfie with family members, from left, Aimee Giambalvo, Victor Guidice and Jason Giambalvo prior to midnight during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Aaron Giambalvo of Havre de Grace takes a selfie with family members, from left, Aimee Giambalvo, Victor Guidice and Jason Giambalvo prior to midnight during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Keith Ulrich, left, and Colleen Mason of Pottsville, Pa., admire the illuminated duck as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Keith Ulrich, left, and Colleen Mason of Pottsville, Pa., admire the illuminated duck as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
A Susquehanna Hose Company ladder truck holds the illuminated signs during the annual Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
A Susquehanna Hose Company ladder truck holds the illuminated signs during the annual Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
People watch as the clouds and fog glow red from fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022.
People watch as the clouds and fog glow red from fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
People capture images of the fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022.
People capture images of the fireworks following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
A couple stand by Concord Point Lighthouse as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
A couple stand by Concord Point Lighthouse as they wait for midnight to arrive during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Revelers form a conga line prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Revelers form a conga line prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
George Kane of Aberdeen takes a picture of the illuminated duck and 2022 signs during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
George Kane of Aberdeen takes a picture of the illuminated duck and 2022 signs during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Eight-year-old Lincoln Banks of Havre de Grace finds enjoyment in a glowing bubble maker during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Eight-year-old Lincoln Banks of Havre de Grace finds enjoyment in a glowing bubble maker during the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Forest Hill residents Brian Haber and Courtney Bauman admire the fireworks display following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022.
Forest Hill residents Brian Haber and Courtney Bauman admire the fireworks display following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
People watch as fireworks light up the fog and clouds following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022.
People watch as fireworks light up the fog and clouds following the Havre de Grace Duck Drop at midnight to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Carlo Cardenas of Baltimore embraces his friend Emily MacIntyre as they sit on a fence by Concord Point Lighthouse prior to the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Carlo Cardenas of Baltimore embraces his friend Emily MacIntyre as they sit on a fence by Concord Point Lighthouse prior to the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
2022 Havre de Grace Duck Drop
Revelers take part in line dancing prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022.
Revelers take part in line dancing prior to midnight as they wait for the Havre de Grace Duck Drop to celebrate the start of 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement