Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Havre de Grace Christmas Tree lighting Dec 08, 2020 at 2:24 PM After weather canceled Friday evening's Havre de Grace Holly Jolly First Friday event. Santa and Mrs. Claus worked a little magic and came back Saturday to help in the lighting of the city's Christmas Tree. Next Gallery PHOTOS Jerusalem Mill volunteer honored Advertisement Harford County Harford County Thanksgiving Meals Prepared and Delivered Volunteers made Thanksgiving meals to be delivered.at Havre de Grace Community Center . Nov 26, 2020 Edgewood families receive turkey dinners | PHOTOS Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree delivery From Harford turkey farm to your table | PHOTOS One of the family at Savona deli in Harford | PHOTOS Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Harford County celebrates Veterans Day 2020 | PHOTOS Harford salutes Veterans Day and Marine Corps birthday | PHOTOS Advertisement