Saturday, Dec. 7, join the town of Aberdeen in its Christmas Street holiday celebration, "An Old Fashioned Christmas.” Breakfast with Santa begins the day, 7 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, W. Bel Air Ave. Tickets may be purchased at the door. A nativity scene display will be at the church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Bel Air Avenue Street Fair beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. The Christmas Street Parade begins promptly at 3 p.m. with Santa and Ms. Claus in their sleigh. Immediately following the parade will be a tree lighting in Festival Park and visiting with Santa for children.