It's the holiday season, dear readers. Tonight, Dec. 6, join the Holly Jolly festivities in downtown Havre de Grace, 4 to 8 p.m., with a holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Look for a kid’s zone on Franklin Street with s’mores and crafts; the Holiday Tree Jubilee at La Banque; Santa Land on Washington Street; a Christmas market on Pennington Avenue. There will be extended store hours, food trucks, a Santa Express train, stilt walkers and strolling characters for photo ops. Meet Santa and Ms. Claus at Santa Land (115 N. Washington St.) after the parade and tree lighting ceremony in Rochambeau Plaza.
Saturday, Dec. 7, join the town of Aberdeen in its Christmas Street holiday celebration, "An Old Fashioned Christmas.” Breakfast with Santa begins the day, 7 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, W. Bel Air Ave. Tickets may be purchased at the door. A nativity scene display will be at the church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Bel Air Avenue Street Fair beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. The Christmas Street Parade begins promptly at 3 p.m. with Santa and Ms. Claus in their sleigh. Immediately following the parade will be a tree lighting in Festival Park and visiting with Santa for children.
A Charlie Zahm concert will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave. Tickets available at the door.
Sunday, Dec. 8, St. Patrick's Catholic Church invites "come one, come all" to St. Patrick Hall, Pennington Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Visit with Santa. Themed baskets and other items will be raffled. There will be a 12 Days of Christmas wheel and craft tables. A lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips will be available for purchase.
The Havre de Grace Citywide house decorating contest has started. Register your HDG home by calling 410-939-2100. Your address will be added to the judge's list. Judging will take place Dec. 12 and 13. Winners will be announced at the City Council meeting.
Ann Marie Serwa notified me about the 47th Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour and boutique sponsored by the Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace at the Lock House. The tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. The boutique at the Lock House will open Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 410-939-5780. Tickets available at the HDG visitor center.
Show your outside nativity scenes for business and residential, Dec. 10 to 25 by emailing pictures of your display to englishqn@aol.com. Facebook page: Susquehanna Ministerium of Greater Havre de Grace. This promotion is open to the greater HDG businesses and residents. Jan Biondo or Pastor Mary Whitehead, 443-752-6957.
Christmas wreaths are for sale from the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St. Call 410-939-4800. Call to pre-order or purchase in person. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Sing a song to Santa at open mike night on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage. Call 410-939-8888. Santa Claus suit is optional.
The Grace Place Serving Center will host a free, hot meal luncheon Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., to anyone in need who enters. Call 410-939-2107.
Happy birthday wishes to Ella Renee Stratton (Dec. 6), Makayla Hopps (Dec. 9), Steiner Pierce (Dec. 10), Margaret Perry (Dec. 11), Paul Bickerstaff (Dec. 12), Jane Martin (Dec. 13). Happy anniversary wishes to Bud and Kathy Webb (Dec. 10).
In all the holiday hubbub, let us not forget that Dec. 7 is Remembrance Day/Pearl Harbor Day, “A day that will live in infamy,” quoted President Franklin D. Roosevelt when the Japanese air force launched a surprise attack upon the Pearl Harbor Navy yards in Hawaii; leading us to declare war upon Imperial Japan and enter World War II. Thank you veterans!
On Dec. 6, in 1865, the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, which officially abolished slavery in the United States.
The Concord Point Lighthouse keeper's house museum will open Dec. 7 and 8 at noon, for a Christmas boutique with handmade gifts, unique lighthouse gifts and baked goods. Call 410-939-3213.
Join the folks at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005, for several seasonal events. Tidewater players presents "Elf The Musical,” tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious comedy follows Buddy the elf in his quest to find his true identity.
December films at the Opera House include "The Grinch" on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. with children's activities beginning at 9:30 a.m.
On Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m., view Mayor Bill Martin's pick “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.” On Saturday, Dec. 28, Toy Story 4 will be shown at 2 p.m.
Keep me posted about your holiday events and happenings at 226 N. Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. Happy Holidays! See ya!