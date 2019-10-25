Czesc dear readers. October is Polish-American Heritage and Culture Month. It is also Czech-American Heritage and Culture Month too. Honor the many achievements, contributions and successes of Americans of Polish or Czech descent. What would kielbasa be without National Bohemian … Dzien dobry!
October is also Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month and German-American Heritage and Culture Month. Havre de Grace Tourism Office held a grand Oktoberfest, in Hutchins Park on Oct. 12 with oompah bands and dancers, plenty of sauerkraut, beer, bratwurst and pretzels. A good time was had by all.
Acquire your fall harvest of chrysanthemums and pumpkins at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Saturdays through Thanksgiving, 9 a.m. to noon "under the tent" at the foot of Congress Avenue.
Havre de Haunts tours will take you on guided ghostly walks of historic Havre de Grace on Fridays and Saturdays in October, at 7 p.m. Tours are 90 minutes long and go out rain or shine. 443-243-5836. website: havredehaunts.com.
Enjoy the crisp, fresh autumn airs as you take a historical walking tour of historic Havre de Grace for $10, sponsored by the Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission. Tours are by appointment. Call 410-939-2100.
The Grace Place Serving Center will host a free, hot meal luncheon, Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107, to anyone in need who enters.
Later Tuesday, continue the autumn fun at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, with a polka song to your Polish heritage and a Natty Boh to your Czech heritage. Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage host open mike nights, Tuesdays from 7 to 11 p.m.
Havre de Grace is officially painting the town pink for observation of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Its marigolds and opals for the October birthday celebrants : Alla Bradley (Oct. 13), Sheila Terry (Oct. 16), Torinda Lutz-Petrillo (Oct. 20), Ray Astor (Oct. 22), Kelly Pentz (Oct. 23), Adam Rybczynski (Oct. 25), Ray Astor Jr. (Oct. 25). Happy anniversary wishes to Raymond and Joan Astor (Oct. 24). Congratulations all.
Happy United Nations Day! Some 74 years ago, on Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations charter was ratified by the permanent members of the Security Council and by a majority of the original 50 signatory member nations; thus, the world-peace-keeping organization was officially born.
October is LGBT History Month (lesbian, gay, bisexual & transgender); let the rainbow flags wave!
October is National Cookie Month. Stop by Goll's Bakery, 234 N. Washington St. to award yourself a sweet surprise. Goll's is the longest running bakery to remain in one family in Havre de Grace. Their building (No. 51 on the Lafayette walking trail through the Havre de Grace historic district) was originally built by James Fahey as a hotel in 1907. Pohl's Bakery followed and then in the early 1930s, it became Goll's Bakery. Got cookies?
October ends with a number of Halloween events: Havre de Grace Cinema at the Opera House presents "Kids Stuff,” free films for children accompanied by adults ($6). Oct. 26 plays "Hotel Transylvania 3" at a.m. "Beetlejuice" plays Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26, the American Legion Post 47 hosts a Spooktacular Halloween party, 8 p.m. to midnight, 410-939-0234.
The Havre de Grace Housing Authority hosts Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 for kids. 410-939-2097.
The Concord Point Lighthouse will host Howl-O-Ween Tails and Treats for Pets, Oct. 27. 410-939-3213.
Carve or paint a pumpkin at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Oct. 27, 410-939-3739.
Enjoy the mad scientist in a spooky laboratory (for kids) at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Oct. 27, 1 to 2:15 p.m. 410-939-4800.
The Havre de Grace Halloween Parade is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in downtown Havre de Grace. I will have more details next week. otherwise, please keep me informed at 226 N. Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. See ya!