October is National Cookie Month. Stop by Goll's Bakery, 234 N. Washington St. to award yourself a sweet surprise. Goll's is the longest running bakery to remain in one family in Havre de Grace. Their building (No. 51 on the Lafayette walking trail through the Havre de Grace historic district) was originally built by James Fahey as a hotel in 1907. Pohl's Bakery followed and then in the early 1930s, it became Goll's Bakery. Got cookies?