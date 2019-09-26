Havre de Grace: Fall Harvest Festival is this weekend at Steppingstone Farm Museum

Welcome to autumn, dear readers. Acquire your fall harvest of pumpkins and chrysanthemums at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market every Saturday until Thanksgiving, foot of Congress Avenue under the tent, 9 a.m. to noon. Celebrate September as National Honey Month with a purchase of some fresh, local golden honey at the farmers market.
Is orange the color of the icing of the pumpkin birthday cakes of upcoming celebrants? Happy birthday wishes to Fred Gregory (Sept. 27), John Lindes (Sept. 28), Bob Jobes, Caitlin Grace Polk (Sept. 30), Eric Jasper (Oct. 1), Mike Shaffer, Diane Smith, Mike Favor (Oct. 3). Congratulations.
Is red the color of your apple for World Teacher's Day, recognized Oct. 5. Thank your child's teacher. The day commemorates teacher organizations worldwide in an effort to mobilize support for teachers and to ensure that the needs of future generations will continue to be met by teachers. Hooray, to all my fellow teachers!
Paint the town pink: October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Wear your pink ribbon in support for October.
Celebrate the colors of autumn with music, specials and entertainment next Friday, Oct. 4 for First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, will feature the Fall Harvest Festival, Sept. 28 and 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look and listen for free hayrides, apple bobbing, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making, farm animals, bluegrass music, cider pressing and apple butter making, and family fun. Call 410-939-2299 or visit steppingstonemuseum.org for more information.
The Susquehanna Running Festival begins Saturday at 8 a.m. featuring a half marathon, 2-person half marathon relay and a 5K run. The run crosses the Thomas Hatem bridge across the Susquehanna River. Shuttle bus service is provided free. After-party with live music and a beer garden. Visit susquehannarunfest.org or call 410-939-2100 for more information.
Volunteers will be serving at Grace Place Serving Center, St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107 on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 11:15 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. A free, hot luncheon is served every Tuesday to those in need.
Later Tuesday evening, welcome autumn with a song from 7 to 11 p.m. at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888 with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.
Enjoy the fresh crisp, autumn airs as you take an historical walking tour of historic Havre de Grace for $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100.
Buenos dias! National Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15. This observance honors the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens who share the common language and ancestry of Spanish. Ole!
Last chance! Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets are available at the visitor center, 45 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
Tidewater Players will present "A Few Good Men" at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005. Performances are 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
For all our Jewish friends, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year begins Monday, Sept. 30. The Biblical name for the holiday is Yom Teruah; sometimes translated Feast of Trumpets. Shalom!
Happy anniversary wishes to Roger and Kathleen Lee, Sept. 27.
Sept. 30 marks Gold Star Mother's Day. Have you seen the recent enhanced addition to Concord Point Park of the memorial to Gold Star Families near the War of 1812 flag? This beautiful black granite monument and this day remember families who have lost a loved one in military service.
With our entrance into September and October, we are now in "R" months, once again. Traditionally, oysters are back in season once more. Raw oysters on the half shell, anyone?
Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or by note at 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!