Havre de Grace: Pyrex Vintage Fest, Bark for Life set for this weekend

Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets are available at the visitor center, 450 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.