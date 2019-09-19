Havre de Grace: Pyrex Vintage Fest, Bark for Life set for this weekend

It's almost autumn, dear readers! Officially, Sept. 23 is the first day of autumn. It's time to enjoy colorful leaves, pumpkins, fall harvests and turkeys; among other things.
Peace be with you! Sept. 21 marks the International Day of Peace, established by a United Nations resolution in 1982.
Be at peace as you rise and shine early Saturday morning for the Havre de Grace Farmers Market, end of Congress Avenue at Hutchins park under the tent. Booths set up at 9 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 14 was a cloudy day but folks had a marvelous time at the 21st Havre de Grace community wide yard sale. Friends in my front yard earned roughly $100 to $200 from their sales that day.
Pet your pachyderm. Sept. 22 happens to be Elephant Appreciation Day.
Unfortunately, elephants will not be what you will see on the guided historical walking tours of historic Havre de Grace for $10. Tours are available by appointment. Call 410-939-2100.
Volunteers will be serving at Grace Place Serving Center, St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., 410-939-2107 on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free, hot luncheon is served every Tuesday to those in need.
Later Tuesday evening, from 7 to 11 p.m., sing a song to the last days of summer at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John Street, 410-939-8888.
Buenos dias! National Hispanic Heritage Month continues through September to Oct. 15. This observance honors the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens who share the common language and ancestry of Spanish. Ole!
Happy birthday wishes to Robin Lynch (Sept. 22) and Fred Gregory (Sept. 27). Happy anniversary Gregory and Phyllis Smith (Sept. 20), John and Allison Polk (Sept. 21), Greg and Dawn Hebding (Sept. 22). Congratulations all!
Sept. 25 is Native American Day honoring Native American cultures and contributions to our American culture. The Susquehannocks were the native people of the lower Susquehanna River when Captain John Smith explored our area in 1608. Native American foods like corn, pumpkins, squash and beans can be part of your fall harvest cuisine.
Pyrex aficionados! The Pyrex Vintage fest will be held on Saturday on Pennington Avenue with 50-plus vendors selling the vintage glass cookware. Free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information at 301-980-4881
Carolyn Foley sent me brochures for the performance of Alisa Dupuy as Queen Victoria on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway. Sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission, the luncheon and performance costs $35 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets are available at the visitor center, 450 Pennington Ave., 410-939-2100.
The 12th Maryland Lighthouse Challenge is for Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Presented by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society, you may visit 11 lighthouses including our own Concord Point Lighthouse, 700 Concord St., 410-939-3213.
Bark for Life of Harford County will hold an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the K-9 Cody Dog park, 100 Lagaret Lane. Call 443-228-0527 or search Bark For Life of Harford County for more details.
Tidewater Players will present "A Few Good Men" at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays Sept. 20 and 27, and Saturdays Sept. 21 and 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees Sept. 22 and 29.
The film "Tell Me More and Then Some" will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!